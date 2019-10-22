HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her.

The victim, 36, was taken to an area hospital Tuesday afternoon with stab wounds, said Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

Around 4:30 p.m., she called 911 to report she had been stabbed by her boyfriend, Cody Allen Davis, 24. The incident took place in the 900 block of 23rd Street Rear.

Huntington detectives are still investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Davis can call 911.

