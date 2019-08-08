POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities say a West Virginia state trooper is in stable condition after being shot in a gunfight where he killed a suspect.

The West Virginia State Police on Wednesday released details on Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman's condition. The department has also identified the suspect as 43-year-old William Biggs.

Officials say Biggs first fired a rifle at a Pocahontas County sheriff after a car crash on Monday. Biggs then shot Tallman in the abdomen as officers searched the woods. Tallman returned fire, killing Biggs.

Tallman was airlifted to a hospital after the shooting.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.