MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University raised more than $11 million on its third annual Day of Giving. The Dominion Post reports that’s about $5 million more than last year.

Mary Esposito is director of Annual Giving for the West Virginia University Foundation. She told the paper the school also exceeded last year’s efforts in total number of donations by more than 1,000.

Some of the larger gifts included $1.3 million from the Hayhurst family to WVU Extension Service. United Bank gave $1 million to support the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s hospital.

There were also a number of matching gifts, including a dollar-for-dollar match on the first $50,000 raised.

Wednesday’s Day of Giving also included WVU Health Sciences and regional campuses in Beckley and in Keyser.

