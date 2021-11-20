FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development projects in 10 eastern Kentucky counties will split more than $9 million in funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program, officials said.
Funding for the projects was announced Monday by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers.
“When completed, these projects will help support local communities and spur economic growth in Martin, Letcher, Floyd, Leslie, Knox, Knott, Owsley, Boyd, Pike and Perry counties,” Beshear said in a statement.
The projects span several sectors including agriculture, health, recreation, job training and infrastructure needs.
“This grant program is creating jobs, advancing vital community projects and restoring hope in eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said.
