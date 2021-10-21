The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are investigating two deaths and an injury that occurred at the North Central Regional Jail, officials said.

Authorities were contacted Tuesday about multiple incidents at the jail, according to a statement from West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. Anthony Richard Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, and Jacqueline Veronique Pyles, 24, of Farmington, were found dead and William Bolton Adams III, 50 of Ritchie County, was found seriously injured, the statement said.

Several inmates are suspected to be involved in the incidents with Jones and Adams, police said. Pyles death was believed to be self-inflicted and unrelated to the other incidents, but all three are under investigation, the statement said.

