The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211217 mu practice 24.jpg
Buy Now

A black cat passes by as Marshall football holds its final bowl practice in preparation for the New Orleans Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

It’s National Black Cat Day! Celebrate by sending a photo and the name of your midnight-colored, furry friend to msusa@hdmediallc.com and it may appear on The Herald-Dispatch website.

Here are four facts about black cats:

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you