It’s National Black Cat Day! Celebrate by sending a photo and the name of your midnight-colored, furry friend to msusa@hdmediallc.com and it may appear on The Herald-Dispatch website.
Here are four facts about black cats:
Black cats have a reputation for being unlucky in American culture, which is part of why they are more difficult for shelters to adopt out. According to a2020 study, black cats had the highest rate of euthanasia (74.6%) and the lowest rate of adoption (10%) of any color.
Some research from theNational Institute of Healthshows black cats might live longer because the genetic mutation that causes their dark fur also prevents certain diseases. Scientists are using this information to study illnesses like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease in humans.
Some sheltersdon’t allowblack cats to be adopted during the Halloween season because of rituals where black cats are sacrificed. It’s debatable whether this pause in adoptions is harmful or helpful.
