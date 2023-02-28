HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge (WV 527), commonly referred to as the 6th Street Bridge, in Huntington will be cleaned and painted.
Beginning at 7 a.m., Wednesday, the northbound and southbound slow lanes of the bridge will be closed to install containment tarping for the project, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday.
KMX Painting Inc. was awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the bridge, which spans the Ohio River to connect 6th Street in Huntington with Ohio 7.
Contractors will begin tarping at 7 a.m., Saturday, according to the WVDOH. When the containment is complete, there will be 14 feet and 6 inches of overhead clearance for traffic on the bridge. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Huntington will also have a clearance of 14 feet and 6 inches and 10-feet clearance on 2nd Avenue in Chesapeake Ohio.
The Division of Highways said the bridge will be painted dark green.
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
The Robert C. Byrd Bridge opened to traffic in November 1994.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
