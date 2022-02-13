Inaugural
Russell Bruce Film Festival
The films
“The Exterminating Angel” (in Spanish with English subtitles, 1 hour 35 minutes) screens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Premiered at Cannes Film Fest in 1962, “The Exterminating Angel” was named one of the top 1,000 films of all time by The New York Times and adapted into an opera in 2016. This 1962 Mexican supernatural surrealist film, written and directed by Luis Buñuel, starring Silvia Pinal, invites audiences to attend Edmundo Nobile’s opulent dinner party. While the guests enjoy their food, the servants disappear one by one. Afterward, the visitors retire to the salon for an evening of music and conversation — but in the morning, they are mysteriously incapable of leaving the room. As days go by and they run out of food and water, panic and madness set in.
“A Clockwork Orange” (English, 2 hours, 16 minutes) screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 masterpiece is set in dystopian England of the future, where Alex (Malcolm McDowell) and his friends spend their nights getting high and getting violent. After being jailed for murder, Alex submits to behavior modification techniques to earn his freedom. Now defenseless and abhorring violence, he becomes the victim of his prior victims. This film portrays the importance of good and evil in human nature by illustrating the extremes of both liberty and suppression in social-political realities of today. In 2020, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
“Easy Rider” (English, 1 hour, 35 minutes) screens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The iconic 1969 indie Hollywood biker film follows two Harley-riding hippies who complete a drug deal in Southern California and decide to travel cross-country in search of spiritual truth. “Easy Rider” was written by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern, produced by Fonda, and directed by Hopper. On their journey, they experience bigotry and hatred from small-town America and meet other travelers seeking alternative lifestyles. After a terrifying drug experience in New Orleans, the two travelers wonder if they will ever find a way to live peacefully in America. It received two Academy Awards nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson). In 1998, the film was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
“Rebel Without a Cause” (English, 1 hour, 51 minutes) screens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The 1955 American coming-of-age drama film about emotionally confused suburban, middle-class teenagers was filmed in the recently introduced CinemaScope format and directed by Nicholas Ray; it offered both social commentary and an alternative to previous films depicting delinquents in urban slum environments. Fresh from being Oscar nominated for “East of Eden,” James Dean, the film’s lead actor, died in a car crash a month before the release. This was the only film during Dean’s lifetime in which he received top billing.The film also stars Sal Mineo and Natalie Wood. In 1990, “Rebel Without a Cause” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry as being deemed “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.”
“Woodstock” (English, 3 hours, 35 minutes) screens at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. “Woodstock” is a documentary chronicling the iconic event from 1969 where 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called Woodstock. The documentary follows everything from the event’s inception all the way through the unexpected air-delivery of food and medical supplies by the National Guard. The film contains music performances, interviews with the artists and candid footage of the fans in a defining portrait of late 1960s America.
“Alice in Wonderland” (English, 1 hour, 15 minutes) screens at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The film brings Lewis Carroll’s beloved fantasy tale to life in this Disney animated classic. When Alice, a restless young British girl, falls down a rabbit hole, she enters a magical world. There she encounters an odd assortment of characters, including the grinning Cheshire Cat and the goofy Mad Hatter. When Alice ends up in the court of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, she must stay on the ruler’s good side — or risk losing her head.
“American Beauty” (English, 2 hours, 2 minutes) screens at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. This 1999 film was the directorial debut of Sam Mendes, and stars Kevin Spacey as a tele-sales operative who becomes disillusioned with his existence and begins to hunger for fresh excitement in his life; then he experiences a new awakening of his senses. His wife and daughter also undergo family-altering changes. This darkly comic critique of social conventions depicts the American Dream hitting a meltdown. “American Beauty” won the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Spacey), Best Original Screenplay (Alan Ball) and Best Cinematography (Conrad Hall).
