It was an event that many West Virginians didn’t want to miss, but for one Morgantown family, the opening of the New River Gorge Bridge on Oct. 22, 1977, was the opportunity to make history.
The Botts — Leonard, 55, his wife, Flora Jane, 54, and daughters Barbara, 18, and Jane, 15 — traversed at a snail’s pace across the 3,030-foot concrete deck in their green 1972 Dodge Coronet on opening day.
After a state trooper began the procession followed by dignitaries and politicians, the Botts began that historic crossing 43 years ago. Leonard Bott likely understood they were making history by being the first family to cross the arch bridge, which is why he called on a family friend to help arrange for them to be first in line, Jane Bott said.
Approximately 40,000 people followed the Botts as they led a steady stream of vehicles across the bridge that crisp fall day, officially commemorating the public opening of what at that time was the world’s longest steel arch span, costing $37 million and taking three years to complete.
“It wasn’t unusual for Mom and Dad to see something in the paper and plan on doing it,” Barbara (Bott) Joseph said. “Dad probably thought he’d go down and take some pictures.”
An avid photographer, Leonard and Flora Jane Bott, now deceased, traveled extensively with their three children throughout West Virginia to state parks, railroads, the coal fields and other points of interest. The elder Botts became such fans of Pocahontas County that they built a log home at Green Bank after spending decades at various cabins at Watoga State Park.
“My parents were amazed at the scope of the bridge. They were hardcore citizens and fans of West Virginia. Our family spent many weekends exploring all over the state,” said Jane Bott. “Fayette County was always a treat because of the nearby attractions and the ability to visit close family friends. I was a kid. I was up for any adventure.”
For more than four decades, Bridge Day has evolved into a West Virginia tradition of parachutists leaping 876 feet from the span surrounded by fall hues of orange and yellow covering the nearby Appalachian mountains. Vendors arrive early to set up for what has become a regional and national event.
The first New River Gorge Bridge Day was held Nov. 8, 1980, according to the Bridge Day website. There were two parachutists who jumped from a plane onto the bridge and five parachutists who jumped off the bridge, and organizers distributed 5,500 certificates to people who took the 3,000-foot walk across the bridge.
The annual celebration has grown exponentially, attracting nearly 100,000 visitors, vendors and extreme sports enthusiasts from around the world.
But this year traffic will flow normally and no lanes will be closed. Like many events around the world, Bridge Day has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, to protect the safety of close to 100,000 people who attend annually, organizers decided to postpone this year’s Bridge Day.
“Right after 9/11 is the only other time we’ve had to cancel it,” said Denise Scalph, Fayette County Commission president. “We’re planning on bigger and better things for next year.”
Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world, according to the Bridge Day website. Not only do hundreds of BASE jumpers leap off the bridge, but hundreds more also rappel down from the 876-foot structure into the gorge.
“Absolutely it’s the largest single-day event in the state,” Scalph said. “It’s wonderful for our local residents and for in-state residents. It’s a fabulous event for people out of state, too. There is nothing like it anywhere.”
Indeed, there isn’t. The event has grown from humble beginnings.
There wasn’t anyone parachuting or rappelling off the bridge on that October day in 1977, but the official ceremony featured several state dignitaries, including then-Gov. Jay Rockefeller and Shelley Moore Capito, who worked as a counselor for West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University) at the time. Since then, in 2014 she became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia.
“My dad did make brief remarks about what an engineering marvel the bridge is,” Capito said. “Of course, he was proud of it, but the most important point to him was the connection between Fayette and Raleigh counties — specifically, what the bridge meant for ease of living, quality of life and opening up that part of the state for tourism.”
Scalph remembers what a chore it was to cross the river before the bridge opened.
“It was a looooong drive to get from one side of the river to the other. Let’s just put it that way,” she said.
Vehicle travel time to cross the gorge was reduced from about 40 minutes to 45 seconds. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It was a perfect fall West Virginia day in 1977 when the New River Gorge Bridge opened. It drew thousands to the site. The Botts’ green Dodge with the in-vogue vinyl top became the first family car to cross the world’s tallest single-span arch bridge that day.
“It was a chilly day. The leaves had turned,” recalled Jane Bott, a high school sophomore at that time. “Of course, it was an exciting atmosphere. My mom and dad always seemed to be up for an adventure in West Virginia. You could feel the excitement. As I think back to that day, it was a single line of cars in one lane crossing the bridge as we traveled north behind the state trooper’s car. Nobody passed us during the entire crossing. Nobody likes to pass a police car, do they? I’m sure there were many cars behind us. It was so much fun at the time.”
Jane Bott admits that she did not fully grasp the magnitude of the historic moment.
“As teenagers, I’m sure my sister and I were impatient. Of course, we could see the beautiful views of the mountains, but moving on the bridge, we couldn’t see down. I’m a part of history now. It is a memory I have cherished my whole life,” she said.
No one truly grasped the impact the bridge would have on the local or state economy.
“In that moment, we felt like we were sitting on top of the world,” Capito said. “We knew we were connecting two beautiful parts of West Virginia, but I don’t think any of us knew at that point exactly what a magnet the bridge would be for tourism, sporting, Bridge Day and all the subsequent activities that come with enjoying the New River. The present today is much greater than we could have ever imagined at the time.”
Perhaps Rockefeller had more insight into how significant the bridge would be to the state. In his remarks on that day, he said, “Great things happen when West Virginians and mountains meet,” according to the West Virginia State Archives and History.
Rockefeller said a bridge such as the one dedicated had the potential of providing a “new lifeblood for West Virginia.” He called for the necessary steps to be taken to “protect the beauty of nature” and told the crowd they are the “trustees of history.”
Rockefeller is just as convinced today as he was then of the significance of the New River Gorge Bridge.
“All bridges connect us in so many good ways, if we are to take advantage of them. The New River Gorge Bridge is a work of art,” he wrote in an email. “It connects us all, and we are all closer because of that.”
The economic impact and significance of the New River Gorge Bridge to the state of West Virginia and Fayette County is immeasurable. An economic impact study hasn’t recently been conducted on the state’s largest event, but Scalph says the event isn’t a moneymaker for the Bridge Day Commission or the county.
“It’s a fun festival that we do,” she said. “When you consider the security, the first responders, the health department workers and all of the other services we pay for, it’s not a moneymaker.”
The Bridge Day Commission secures annual sponsorships that assist with the costs, and any revenues left over are rolled into holding the next year’s event, she said. “Without sponsorships and grants, it would be difficult for us to do this.”
The costs of holding the annual Bridge Day event are offset, officials believe, because of the economic impact and social benefits.
“We understand that for some of the businesses, this is a big plus. For Benji and his Bridge Walk … or the rafting community … it’s great revenue for them,” Scalph said.
Area lodging businesses also benefit from the one-day festival as many travelers stay in the Fayetteville or Oak Hill area for the whole weekend. In fact, Scalph said, most of them are booked that weekend.
Additionally, it’s a time when West Virginians can share their pride for the state and when many gather with their families.
“There are a lot of class and family reunions that happen that weekend,” Scalph said.
The New River Gorge Bridge is an iconic symbol for the state of West Virginia.
“Obviously, the bridge is a huge source of pride for West Virginians. It’s recognized as a global engineering marvel. It’s on our state quarter!” Capito said. “The New River Gorge area is certainly one of the most beautiful parts of West Virginia, and it truly highlights the wild and wonderful feeling that defines our state. That’s why I’m working to redesignate the New River Gorge National River to a National Park and Preserve. I want to share this with the rest of the country.”
In 2027, on the bridge’s 50th golden anniversary, will the Bott family make history once again?
“I would love to attend this celebration of the bridge’s opening. I think it would be an important historical event for my family to attend,” Jane Bott said. “I am blessed to have been raised by two parents that had such a deep love for our state and wanted to extend that love to their children. I’ve had the opportunity to have many adventures in our state. If you live here, it’s a great gift to pass down to your children.”
In the meantime, this year’s Bridge Day will be celebrated virtually via Facebook Live.