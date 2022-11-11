HUNTINGTON — Country music artist Aaron Lewis will return for a performance at the Mountain Health Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The “Am I The Only One” singer has recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. Lewis puts a traditionalist brand on his outlier country.
His latest album, "Frayed At Both Ends," offers the hard touring, 15-million-selling, workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged — making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Prices range from $39 to $125 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Mountain Health Arena box office.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.