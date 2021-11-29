HUNTINGTON — Free, in-person Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment or re-enrollment assistance will be at the Cabell County Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Walk-ins will be taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The event is hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded nonprofit program by First Choice Services.
West Virginia residents can get free enrollment or re-enrollment help for Marketplace plans at the event. Representatives can answer questions and give information on qualifications for financial assistance and how much applicants can receive. Those not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid or employer-based insurance can purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s provisions.
To get coverage on Jan. 1, the deadline to enroll is Dec. 15. More events will be held throughout the state in December and January. WV Navigator can provide enrollment assistance over the phone or in-person at its Barboursville, Charleston, Fairmont and Martinsburg locations. The 2022 open enrollment period is Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022.
