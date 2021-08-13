Underwood Senior Center coordinator Karen Sifford helps distribute vouchers as the Cabell County Community Services Organization distributes senior farmers market vouchers on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Community Services Organization will distribute additional Senior Farmers Market Program vouchers Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Central City Market.
The drive-thru distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. or until all the vouchers are distributed. Seniors 60 and older who meet income requirements should bring proof of residency, such as a valid ID or utility bill, and an ink pen.
Vouchers are $30 and can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.