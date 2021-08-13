The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Underwood Senior Center coordinator Karen Sifford helps distribute vouchers as the Cabell County Community Services Organization distributes senior farmers market vouchers on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Community Services Organization will distribute additional Senior Farmers Market Program vouchers Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Central City Market.

The drive-thru distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. or until all the vouchers are distributed. Seniors 60 and older who meet income requirements should bring proof of residency, such as a valid ID or utility bill, and an ink pen.

Vouchers are $30 and can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

