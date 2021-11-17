This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — All adults living or working in Kentucky are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
The Democratic governor signed an executive order that allows those 18 years old and older to get a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” Beshear said.
In West Virginia, 22 new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, for a total of 4,698. Among the deaths were a 69-year-old man from Putnam County, a 52-year-old man from Lincoln County and a 34-year-old woman from Mason County.
Total active cases per county are: Barbour (100), Berkeley (520), Boone (105), Braxton (45), Brooke (74), Cabell (244), Calhoun (34), Clay (26), Doddridge (15), Fayette (173), Gilmer (14), Grant (92), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (114), Hancock (85), Hardy (81), Harrison (275), Jackson (80), Jefferson (197), Kanawha (462), Lewis (49), Lincoln (128), Logan (102), Marion (268), Marshall (120), Mason (81), McDowell (59), Mercer (255), Mineral (98), Mingo (115), Monongalia (253), Monroe (34), Morgan (55), Nicholas (145), Ohio (185), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (25), Preston (141), Putnam (266), Raleigh (238), Randolph (78), Ritchie (21), Roane (68), Summers (20), Taylor (85), Tucker (24), Tyler (16), Upshur (127), Wayne (97), Webster (56), Wetzel (69), Wirt (22), Wood (221) and Wyoming (68).
