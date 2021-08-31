HUNTINGTON — In and around Huntington, the assessment of damage from Monday evening’s flash flooding continued Tuesday as many across West Virginia prepared for more rain to come.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties due to the increasing threat of flash flooding and severe storms from now-Tropical Depression Ida. The West Virginia National Guard was preparing for potential flooding with personnel and equipment that would be needed in such an event.
“Our top priority is always the safety and survival of our fellow West Virginians, and we will do everything we can to meet any challenge Mother Nature might throw at us in the next 72 to 96 hours,” said Lt. Col. Walter “Wally” Hatfield, director of operations, in a news release.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Tri-State, including northeastern Kentucky and southeast Ohio, through Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday, the Huntington Water Quality Board teams were busy addressing issues that occurred after Monday’s severe rain, including cleaning clogged catch basins, replacing manhole covers and fixing sinkholes — anything that could minimize the impact of the additional rainfall, Executive Director Brian Bracey said in an email Tuesday.
While unrelated to the tropical depression, the National Weather Service in Charleston said the Huntington area saw around 4 inches of rain fall over approximately 30 minutes Monday, from 4:30 to 5 p.m., resulting in the flooding that affected underpasses, roads and some structures, including several buildings on Marshall University’s campus. Classes meeting in the first floor of the Science Building and lower level of the Education Building only will be held virtually or canceled through the rest of the week while damage assessments continue.
“(Monday’s) events were catastrophic for the city of Huntington, and it overcharged our … utility systems,” Bracey told The Herald-Dispatch.
He added that the rainfall was unprecedented — more than a 10-year event for Huntington, and pushes the 100-year event threshold.
The only underpass in the city to not flood Monday was the 14th Street West underpass, Bracey said. However, high water was near that area on 14th Street West and Memorial Boulevard.
Work to install pumps to prevent flooding was completed earlier this year at the 8th Street and 10th Street underpasses. Workers discovered that the power was off for pumps at both underpasses as they were bringing in generators in preparation for Monday’s storms, Bracey said. After that, they alerted electricians and Appalachian Power.
Generators were at the pumps as of Tuesday morning for emergency use, Bracey said. The Stormwater Utility Board has previously discussed adding another alternative power source for when the pumps lose electricity. Bracey said Tuesday that the board is working with Appalachian Power on the second source of power.
Mayor Steve Williams said he has remained in touch with the Water Quality Board on Monday’s flooding, and said keeping the generators on in case the power goes out again is a major concern for him.
On Tuesday, the city had been in contact with Justice’s office, the offices of Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and West Virginia Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy about the flooding, Williams said. The mayor added that the city will evaluate where needs are and speak with neighborhood, fraternal and faith organizations.
Though more rain is expected — rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected to occur through Wednesday evening, with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible, according to the weather service — it is predicted to be spread over the course of several hours instead of an hour, Williams said.
He stressed that residents should use common sense when it comes to areas of high water. On Tuesday, the city posted signs around areas of high water that said “Do not enter” in order to detour residents, but drivers ignored the signs, the mayor said.
“It was dangerous because people were going right around our signs … Cars got stranded. They were putting at risk our workers. They put themselves at risk,” Williams said.
The best thing to do during floods is to stay home, Williams said. In case of emergencies, he advised residents to call 911.
Last week, Williams and members of the Huntington City Council toured the city’s utility systems to learn more about the operation of the infrastructure. He said Monday’s flooding underscored that conversation.
“It just laid bare all the things that we’ve been working on and that we have to continue to work on,” Williams said.
While no schools in Cabell or Wayne counties reported floodwater entering any building as of Tuesday afternoon, officials in each county are keeping a watchful eye on areas that have experienced flooding in the past.
“We closely watch Davis Creek and Milton since these two areas seem to be the usual schools impacted if we get too much rain that causes the creeks and rivers to back up,” Cabell Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said, adding that maintenance crews are prepared to respond if there is an issue at either location.
Dunlow Elementary in Wayne County was closed for several months earlier this year due to flooding. Superintendent Todd Alexander said sandbags have been placed at the school in preparation for more rain falling this week.
“We are also monitoring weather reports to determine if early dismissals in flood-prone areas will be necessary,” Alexander said in an emailed statement.
The Huntington Stormwater Utility’s staff will place 12 floodwall pump stations into service starting Wednesday. The floodwall pump stations are staffed 24/7 once they are placed into operation, Bracey said, and will remain staffed 24/7 until river levels return to normal stage.
The Ohio River is expected to crest at 11 a.m. Friday at 45.3 feet. Flood stage in Huntington is 50 feet.