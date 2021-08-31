HUNTINGTON — In and around Huntington, the assessment of damage from Monday evening's flash flooding continues as many keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for more rain over the next two days.
The Huntington Water Quality Board teams are addressing issues and damages from last night’s severe rain event, including cleaning clogged catch basins, manhole covers that were lifted or removed and sink holes that appeared after the water receded, said Executive Director Brian Bracey in an email Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Charleston said the Huntington area saw around 4 inches of rain fall over approximately 30 minutes, from 4:30 to 5 p.m., resulting in the flooding that affected underpasses, roads and some structures.
The teams are also proactively clearing debris from the catch basins in critical areas of Huntington to minimize the impact of the anticipated rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours due to the movement of Tropical Depression Ida, Bracey said.
According to Accuweather, a band of 4 to 8 inches of rain is forecast from northern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania to northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley of New York state and portions of southern and central New England as the storm system continues to move inland. Farther to the southeast, 2 to 4 inches of rain is anticipated.
The Huntington Stormwater Utility’s staff is preparing to place 12 floodwall pump stations into service starting Wednesday. The floodwall pump stations are staffed 24/7 once they are placed into operation, Bracey said, and will remain staffed 24/7 until the river levels return to normal stage.
Currently, the Ohio River is expected to crest at 11 a.m. Friday at 45.3 feet.
“Yesterday’s events were catastrophic for the City of Huntington and it overcharged our… utility systems,” Bracey said to The Herald-Dispatch. He added that the rainfall was unprecedented.
The only underpass in the city to not flood on Monday was the 14th Street West underpass, Bracey said. However, high water was near that area on 14th Street West and Memorial Boulevard.
Work to install pumps to prevent flooding was completed earlier this year at the 8th and 10th Street underpasses. Workers discovered that the power was off for pumps at both underpasses as they were bringing in generators in preparation for Monday’s storms, Bracy said. After that, they alerted electricians and AEP.
Bracey said he had seen reports that showed that areas in the city got 2.5 inches of rain in 30 minutes while some got 4 inches in the same time frame. That rainfall is more than a 10-year event for Huntington and pushes the 100-year event threshold, Bracey said.
Generators were at the pumps as of Tuesday morning for emergency use, Bracey said. The Stormwater Utility Board has previously discussed adding another alternative power source for when the pumps lose electricity. Bracey said on Tuesday that the board is working with AEP on the second source of power.
Mayor Steve Williams said he has remained in touch with the Water Quality Board on Monday’s flooding. He said keeping the generators on in case the power goes out again is a major concern for him.
On Tuesday, the city had been in contact with the offices of Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy about the flooding, Williams said. The mayor added that the city will evaluate where needs are and speak with neighborhood, fraternal and faith organizations.
Though rain is expected in the next few days, the next rain events are predicted to be spread over the course of several hours instead of an hour, Williams said. He stressed that residents should use common sense when it comes to areas of high water. On Tuesday, the city posted signs around areas of high water that said “Do not enter” in order to detour residents, but drivers ignored the signs, the mayor said.
“It was dangerous because people were going right around our signs… Cars got stranded. They were putting at risk our workers. They put themselves at risk,” Williams said.
The best thing to do during floods is to stay home Williams said. In case of emergencies, he advised residents to call 911.
Last week, Williams and members of the Huntington City Council toured the city’s utility systems to learn more about the operation of the infrastructure. He said Tuesday’s flooding underscored that conversation.
“It just laid bare all the things that we’ve been working on and that we have to continue to work on,” Williams said.
Damage assessments also continue at Marshall University, where a regular schedule resumed for most students Tuesday morning.
Classes meeting in the first floor of the Science Building and lower level of the Education Building only will be held virtually or canceled through the rest of the week. Additional instruction will be provided for affected students via their university email account.
Monday's flooding affected several buildings on campus, and damage assessments continue, according to Marshall officials.
While no schools in Cabell or Wayne counties reported floodwater entering any building as of Tuesday afternoon, district officials in each county are keeping a watchful eye on areas that have experienced flooding in the past.
"We closely watch Davis Creek and Milton since these two areas seem to be the usual schools impacted if we get too much rain that causes the creeks and rivers to back up," Cabell Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said.
He added that maintenance crews are prepared to respond should an issue arise at either location and that school custodial crews are monitoring the situation throughout the school day.
Dunlow Elementary in Wayne County was closed for a significant period of time last year due to flooding. Superintendent Todd Alexander said sandbags have been placed at the school as more rain is projected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We are preparing for possible flooding in the Dunlow area by bringing in sandbags and moving materials from the ground level. We are also monitoring weather reports to determine if early dismissals in flood-prone areas will be necessary," Alexander said in an emailed statement.
Ahead of the predicted weather, operations personnel with West Virginia American Water have tested and fueled generators, vehicles and fuel storage tanks, staged sandbags at treatment plant intakes, prepared wastewater treatment plants for increased flows, reviewed plans for monitoring water levels and updated staffing plans to help with response efforts, the utility company said in an email.