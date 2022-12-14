The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An Amber Alert issued early Wednesday said Mila Carf, left, is suspected to be with her mother, Shana Carf, right.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia State Police

ONA — An Amber Alert has been issued in Ona, West Virginia, for a 6-year-old child who is believed to be in extreme danger.

An alert from the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency said the missing child is Mila Carf, 6, a white female standing 3-foot-4. Carf has brown hair and brown eyes and is estimated to be 65 pounds.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

