ONA — An Amber Alert has been issued in Ona, West Virginia, for a 6-year-old child who is believed to be in extreme danger.
An alert from the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency said the missing child is Mila Carf, 6, a white female standing 3-foot-4. Carf has brown hair and brown eyes and is estimated to be 65 pounds.
The child was last seen at an address in the Blue Spruce neighborhood of Ona, West Virginia. At that time, she was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and athletic shoes.
Authorities believe she was likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf, 37, according to the alert.
Shana Carf is 5-foot-7, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Carf had been arrested last week in Cabell County on allegations of a misdemeanor destruction of property crime, but was recently released from jail.
The pair could be traveling in a white four-door 2014 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of 33G810.
Anyone with information on the location of Mila Carf is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778 or call 911.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.