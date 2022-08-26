HUNTINGTON — Local restaurant and food truck Truckin’ Cheesy will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next month.
America’s Best Restaurants, based in Florence, Kentucky, will bring its roadshow to the restaurant on Friday, Sept. 9. Popular dishes will be highlighted and owner/chef Tyler Shelton will be interviewed about what makes Truckin’ Cheesy popular. The episode will air on social media channels at a later date.
Matt Plapp, the CEO of America’s Best Restaurants, previously told The Herald-Dispatch the company started in 2018 with him, an iPhone and a couple pieces of equipment. Today it has five camera crews and 15 employees who travel the country with the goal of highlighting independent restaurants.
“I feel like we’ve got one of the most unique menus around Huntington, for sure,” Shelton said in a news release. “It’s nothing but a labor of love out here ... it’s my life.”
America's Best Restaurants seeks out locally owned establishments to feature, Plapp told The Herald-Dispatch.
“The first thing we look at, number one, are independently owned and operated that has an owner within the four walls. We want somebody that’s working the restaurant on a daily basis. And we want to have people that are in it, have skin in the game that aren’t owning 20 restaurants and running around and barely seeing them.
“And then the next aspect we look at is a place that our team would visit. ... It’s professional; it’s not outdated. It’s got parking; it’s an easy-to-get-to restaurant; it’s got solid reviews online; they have an updated menu there. We kind of look at those elements that at that point, we interview the owner to see if there’s a story,” Plapp said.
