HUNTINGTON — Local restaurant and food truck Truckin’ Cheesy will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next month.

America’s Best Restaurants, based in Florence, Kentucky, will bring its roadshow to the restaurant on Friday, Sept. 9. Popular dishes will be highlighted and owner/chef Tyler Shelton will be interviewed about what makes Truckin’ Cheesy popular. The episode will air on social media channels at a later date.

