202206xx countess 01.jpg
The American Countess riverboat passes by onlookers at Harris Riverfront Park on June 10 in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The American Countess riverboat returns to Huntington for the day on Friday, Sept. 9. The Countess — a sister ship to the American Queen, which visited the city in August — last stopped in the city in June.

The fourth paddlewheel cruise ship to join the American Queen Steamboat Co. (now American Queen Voyages) fleet launched on the Mississippi River at the start of the 2020 season.

