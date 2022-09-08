HUNTINGTON — The American Countess riverboat returns to Huntington for the day on Friday, Sept. 9. The Countess — a sister ship to the American Queen, which visited the city in August — last stopped in the city in June.
The fourth paddlewheel cruise ship to join the American Queen Steamboat Co. (now American Queen Voyages) fleet launched on the Mississippi River at the start of the 2020 season.
The Countess will arrive early Friday morning and remain docked in Huntington until 5 p.m. It has over 160 passengers on board for the current voyage, which began in Pittsburgh earlier this week and will conclude in Louisville on Sept. 13.
People are welcome to come to the riverfront to see the American Countess and take pictures, but due to safety regulations, no one is permitted on the boat and tours cannot be offered.
Passengers in the city for the day will explore sites such as Pullman Square/downtown shops, Touma Medical Museum, Central City 14th Street West, The Railroad Museum, the Ritter Park Rose Garden, Marshall University libraries and Heritage Station. Some passengers can opt to join the Premium Tour, which takes them to Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art.
“We always enjoy welcoming these passengers to the city and Cabell County,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a news release. “It is a great way to show off our city, and we consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”
Compton encourages anyone who may encounter any of the passengers to give them a warm welcome.
