Videographer Austin Turner, left, listens to restaurant owner Tara Dunn as America's Best Restaurants visits Savannah's Bistro to conduct filming for an episode on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Huntington.
Videographer Austin Turner, left, listens to restaurant owner Tara Dunn as America's Best Restaurants visits Savannah's Bistro to conduct filming for an episode on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The YouTube show "America’s Best Restaurants" visited Savannah's Bistro on Monday to film an episode.
Ava Bicknell opened Savannah’s Bistro on Nov. 21, 1996 and decided to close it in January 2020 after more than two decades in business due to her health and desire to slow down. Tara Dunn, a long-time employee at the restaurant, was devastated by the news so she asked Bicknell if she could lease the building and reopen the restaurant as the new owner.
Mike Pence's wife, Karen, visited the restaurant when Donald Trump's campaign made a stop in Huntington.
“It is the only place I’ve ever worked that I’ve absolutely loved no matter what,” Dunn said.
Soon after reopening in December 2020, Dunn hired Julia Spivak as a waitress, who became the general manager, and chef Relief Quinn. Dunn considers Spivak a business partner.
America’s Best Restaurants production first heard about Savannah’s Bistro from a viewer's suggestion. The show visited the Tri-State area before for episodes about Truckin’ Cheesy and Coal Grove Freezette.
Host of America’s Best Restaurants Luis Rivera and videographer Austin Turner toured the restaurant and listened to the story about how it came to be before discussing what to make the episode about and tasting some food.
“What I think is really special is number one the story, I love the story of the restaurant. I like the ambiance of the building, it’s absolutely gorgeous. It has all these little rooms, all these little secrets kind of thing. All these places you can dine, it changes the ambiance depending on where you are sitting, eating. And of course, the story of the new owners, which is fantastic. And the building has its own story,” Rivera said.
He says that it is so much more than good food and a good menu that makes a restaurant a place where people want to eat.
“People don’t do business with businesses. People do business with the people they know, like and trust,” he said.
He was most excited to try the lamb burger.
“You don’t see that a lot and I love lamb,” he said.
Future plans for the restaurant include events such as wine dinners, special events, and live music on the outdoor patio. Staple menu items, popular with regulars, remain available. New upscale dishes, often made with local ingredients, are also offered. There are also desserts made by Dunn herself.
“Her carrot cake is the best carrot cake I’ve ever had in my life,” Spivak said.
The episode premiere date will be announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page and on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.
