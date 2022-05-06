HUNTINGTON — As a flash flood warning remains in effect for the Tri-State region where water rescues are underway, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has declared a State of Emergency for the city, effective immediately.
“This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly," Williams said in a press release. "It also is a vital step in raising public awareness about the severity of this unprecedented flood event, which has resulted in several inches of rain during a short period of time.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties due to the ongoing threat of flooding this weekend. Storms are forecast for much of the state Friday and throughout the weekend.
Huntington firefighters, police officers, Public Works crews and workers with the Huntington Water Quality Board are addressing the emergency situation.
As water continues to rise through Cabell County, the National Weather Service in Charleston reports the flash flood warning will continue until 5 p.m.
Earlier Friday, City of Huntington officials advised residents to avoid several roads that are flooded, including Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland.
Officials also reported that all lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard at Washington Boulevard are flooded.
Rescue boats have been deployed in the Enslow Park area and City of Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said military vehicles were requested to help.
Both Cabell and Wayne county schools dismissed students early Friday because of flash flooding. If students' roads are impassable, they will be returned to their schools, officials said.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said while schools have not yet flooded, officials decided to send students home early before expected heavy rainfall Friday afternoon.
Fuller reported that children who attend the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Daycare Program were moved by daycare supervisors to the second floor of the church due to flooding and were safe.
Cabell County emergency coordinator Gordon Merry said Friday morning that local first responders received constant calls of people being stuck in the water. With the entire county facing flooding, Merry said reports are coming from all areas, and recommends to avoid driving if possible.
The flash flood warning is in effect for Boone County; south-central Cabell County; central Kanawha County; Lincoln County; Logan County; northwestern Mingo County and Wayne County in West Virginia, and northeastern Lawrence County in Kentucky.
A flood watch remains in effect through Saturday morning for the same areas, along with Boyd County Kentucky, and Putnam and Mason counties in West Virginia. According to the NWS, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Due to heavy rain, hillsides in the region have began slipping. A large mudslide fell near a home on 7100 block of Wildcat Road in Barboursville. No injuries were reported, and no one was stuck or trapped.
Hillside slips also were reported around Symmes Creek at the intersection of Township Road 85 and County Road 35.
National Weather Service recommends drivers turn around from a flooded area, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
This is a developing story.