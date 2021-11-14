BARBOURSVILLE — Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund (NESH) will host the ninth annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Barboursville Park.
The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school-age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
The group also will collect non-perishable food items to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who died in 2014.
Race organizers say Turner was a NESH board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults. In particular, his work with the Remar orphanage focused on better nourishment and conditions for the children.
NESH Fund Inc. is a nonprofit run by those who have traveled to Nicaragua and wish to help those in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere by providing education, shelter and health care.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long sleeved T-shirt.
Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group. Refreshments will be provided.
Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and younger are $5. Group rates are also available.
Visit Tristateracer.com to download an entry form or, for a small additional fee, register online. For more information, contact NESH President Len Rogers at 304-654-2391 or lrogers449@aol.com.
