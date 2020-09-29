Anonymous call leads to police presence at school
HUNTINGTON — Huntington police searched a local middle school after a seemingly unsubstantiated 911 call.
Police Chief Ray Cornwell said dispatchers received an anonymous call from a pay phone indicating there was an active shooter at Huntington Middle School on Tuesday.
Cornwell said when police arrived, there was no one there but the volleyball team and a few custodians, who were in no distress and had seen no one.
“We are clearing the building as a precaution, but it appears to be a false call,” he said.
Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers said the school was locked down while police completed their check of the building. The all-clear was given shortly before 6 p.m.
“We appreciate the city of Huntington Police Department for their quick response and thoroughly checking things out to make sure our students and staff remain safe,” Flowers said.