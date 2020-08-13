HUNTINGTON — A tenant was rescued from an apartment fire in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, at approximately 5:25 a.m. Thursday, the city of Huntington Fire Department received a call for a fire alarm at a large apartment building at 2445 1st Ave.
While responding, the fire alarm was upgraded to a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found fire blowing out of a second-story window on one side of the building. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment while rescuing one tenant from a window.
All apartments sustained smoke damage and a few sustained water damage. The fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help those temporarily displaced by the fire.
One firefighter sustained a heat-related injury and was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS.