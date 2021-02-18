HUNTINGTON — While thousands of Appalachian Power customers continue to have their service restored each day as work continues on repairs from damage caused by two ice storms, it could be early next week before everyone is brought back online.
New estimates from the utility say customers without power in Putnam County should have their service restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, while those in Cabell and Wayne counties can expect to be brought back online by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Crews — about 2,000 workers — are focused on outages that affect large numbers of customers.
The Wayne substation is the only substation still out of service, Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said in an email at 5 p.m. Thursday, and plans are in place to rebuild damaged structures that carry transmission lines to that substation.
In ice-damaged areas, drier-than-expected snow Wednesday night kept additional outages to a minimum, Moye said, but the new snow accumulation created travel and work difficulties for crews, and in southern West Virginia, an active weather system produced new outages in Mercer and Raleigh counties that needed attention.
Around 60,000 customers remain out of power as a result of the Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 ice storms. Counties most affected include Cabell, where 20,834 customers are without service. That number was a drop from the 25,357 reported outages Wednesday night.
In Wayne County, 16,148 remain without power; in Putnam, 6,629; Lincoln, 5,957; Jackson, 3,200; and Mason, 3,160.
AEP Ohio issued new restoration times for Ohio customers without power.
Those in Ironton, Kitts Hill, South Point, Pedro, Franklin Furnace and Coal Grove are expected to be brought back online by noon Sunday, Feb. 21, while those in Chesapeake, Proctorville, Crown City and other portions of South Point are estimated to be reconnected by 6 p.m. Sunday.
The utility company has nearly 500 company, contractor, tree crews and support team members working to restore power to 5,100 customers in South Point alone.
More than half of customers impacted by power outages in eastern Kentucky have had power restored, according to information from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, but as of noon Thursday, there were 70,249 customers in the state without power.
In Boyd County, 13,000 customers remained without power as of 11 a.m. Thursday. In Greenup, 1,400 are out; in Carter, 5,000; and in Lawrence, 5,800.
“State road crews and contractors have been focusing on high-priority routes, and in some areas they are tackling secondary routes as well,” Beshear said in the news release. “In eastern and northeastern Kentucky especially, the challenge of clearing roads continues to be made more difficult by downed trees and power lines. Electricity has been restored to approximately 85,000 customers after outages peaked at 154,000. That’s substantial progress, but much work remains to be done until power is restored to every Kentuckian who has been impacted.”
As of Thursday morning, 51 counties and 31 cities in Kentucky have declared states of emergency. More than 80 Kentucky National Guard members are assisting with recovery efforts in counties including Boyd and Carter. On Friday afternoon, Kentucky State Police plans to fly Kentucky Power employees to eastern Kentucky to assist in power restoration efforts.
“Utility companies are moving as quickly as possible to restore power to our hardest hit eastern and southeastern counties,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, in a news release. “Team Kentucky is assisting with Division of Forestry saw teams, National Guard soldiers providing wellness checks and transportation of citizens to warming centers, our Public Service Commission and Division of Water monitoring power outages and plant operations, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s important role of clearing major roadways and statewide storm response.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 9 reported Thursday afternoon that in Boyd, Carter and Elliott counties, which were hardest hit by this week’s ice storms, some back roads remain partly to mostly snow covered. Chain saw crews are continuing to cut trees to make all routes accessible to snowplows and utility trucks.
Crews planned to work into the night, then both shifts will work Friday to try to wrap up road-clearing operations, but tree removal, debris cleanup and plow work could continue into the weekend in some areas.