20221203_hd_arenacross
Competitors practice out on the track as Tri-State Arenacross takes place on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arenacross is back for round two at the Mountain Health Arena Feb. 10-11. Tickets are on sale now at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.

A one-day pass will be $31 for adults and $21 for children. Passes for both days will be $47 for adults and $35 for children. All military will receive a one-day pass at a discounted rate of $28.40. More details can be found on the Mountain Health Arena website at www.mountainhealtharena.com.

