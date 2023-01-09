HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arenacross is back for round two at the Mountain Health Arena Feb. 10-11. Tickets are on sale now at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.
A one-day pass will be $31 for adults and $21 for children. Passes for both days will be $47 for adults and $35 for children. All military will receive a one-day pass at a discounted rate of $28.40. More details can be found on the Mountain Health Arena website at www.mountainhealtharena.com.
These races in Huntington are part of the 2023 Tri-State Arenacross Indoor Series schedule. Races will be at five different venues across the Tri-State with a total of 10 races.
For race information and a schedule for this leg of the Tri-State Arenacross series, visit “TRISTATEMX” on Facebook.
