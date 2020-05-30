HUNTINGTON — A juvenile was arrested and charged Friday in the death of Tayla Johnson, 16, of Huntington, the Huntington Police Department announced Saturday.
Johnson died of a single gunshot wound May 20 in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. The juvenile was arraigned Friday and taken to a detention center.
No other details were released as of press time Saturday.
The department announced two other arrests were made related to the investigation after a search warrant was executed at 920 1/2 23rd St. on Friday.
During the execution of the search warrant, the following arrests were made:
- Kelly Ingels, 45, of Huntington. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, selling a firearm to a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked in the Western Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.
- Freda Ingels, 40, of Huntington. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was booked in the Western Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.
Johnson’s death was initially reported as an accidental shooting.
Family and friends described the 16-year-old as selfless and one-of-a-kind.