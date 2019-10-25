HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man’s Thursday arrest led to Huntington police recovering about 3 pounds of suspected meth in a 7th Street home, amounting to nearly three times what the Huntington Police Department recovered in all of 2017.
Allen Bernard Brown, 31, of Warren, Michigan, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $253,000 cash-only.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Brown was stopped in the 600 block of 5 ½ alley in Huntington at about 4:32 p.m. Thursday. During an officer safety pat down, Huntington Police Officer Nathan Hegemeyer allegedly felt a small budge in the defendant’s pocket, which allegedly turned out to be about 1.22 grams of suspected marijuana.
A separate criminal complaint filed by Huntington Police Sgt. Paul Hunter indicated members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force then executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington, which previous surveillance conducted by the task force had linked the defendant.
Police were able to enter the home through a key taken from Brown and no other occupants were found at the home, according to the complaint.
A search of the home allegedly yielded close to 3 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and $4,290 in cash.
The 3-pound meth bust is nearly three times the amount seized by HPD in all of 2017.
In 2017, the task force seized 504 grams of meth. In 2018, it seized 2,353 grams, about 1,360 grams — or 3 pounds — of which came from a single drug bust similar to Thursday’s.
Brown’s home was the site of a drug bust in August 2017 in which six arrests were made after police entered the home and found eight people inside, along with drugs, dozens of syringes and other drug paraphernalia littering the home. After detaining the home’s occupants at that time, police had to exit the home and wait for Cabell-Huntington Health Department officials to respond to the scene to clear it before searching the residence.
At the time, the home was declared a health hazard and a “do not occupy” order was placed on the entrance of the door.
A news release with more details is expected to be released Friday.
Brown is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.