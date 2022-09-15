The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Artist Rong Wang invites the community to her debut art exhibition from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Heritage Station in Huntington.

Rong Wang is an internationally trained artist who’s well known in Asia. She has received awards for her artwork, including the best in show watercolor honor in the 2016 Asia Pacific Art Show.

