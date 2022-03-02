CHARLESTON — Citing a declining number of COVID-19 patients in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that the National Guard will end its staffing assistance to hospitals March 11.
The National Guard’s staffing support began in January as hospitals were overwhelmed with virus patients.
There were 481 people hospitalized for the virus Wednesday, the lowest since late August and down from the record of 1,097 on Feb. 2, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of active COVID-19 cases statewide, about 2,140, is the lowest since July 29 and 432 fewer active cases than were reported Tuesday. West Virginia reported 498 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
“We’re really, really getting out of this,” Justice said, though he cautioned that residents shouldn’t stop taking preventive measures against the virus.
While daily confirmed virus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, deaths haven’t.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day average of 7.5 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in West Virginia is double the national rate of 3.64.
There have been 6,381 virus deaths in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic, including 42 reported Wednesday. Among the new deaths were a 51-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, both from Cabell County.
Both the daily percent positivity rate and cumulative percent positivity rate are also on the decline, hitting 5.49% and 8.39%, respectively. The cumulative rate peaked at 8.41% about two weeks ago. This is the first time it’s been on the decline since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
As of Wednesday, 481 people were hospitalized for the virus, including 10 children. That’s 44 fewer total patients than were reported Tuesday, per the dashboard.
Of those patients, 124 were in intensive care units, including two children, and 64 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
A majority of those hospitalized — 62% — were unvaccinated. That increased to 73% for those in ICUs and to 81% on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted, health officials say. To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where 14% are classified as fully vaccinated.
Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.