HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is advising residents along Fourpole Creek to take extra precautions for potential flooding Monday.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said Monday morning heavy rainfall is causing flooding in Green Valley along Fourpole Creek.
As the water moves downstream toward the Ohio River, Chambers said residents of Enslow Park and the Southside who experienced flooding in May should consider moving vehicles to higher ground as soon as possible. Likewise, residents with special medical needs should consider evacuating to a different location for the time being.
Rain started falling in the Tri-State Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue throughout Monday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch is in effect for areas including eastern Kentucky; Lawrence County, Ohio; and Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia through Monday evening.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to the weather service, and creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Flooding also may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, it said.
Simone Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the storms have been caused by a strong upper-disturbance that moved into the state Sunday. That, combined with a southerly flow helping to transport moist air into the area, led to the heavy rainfall.
By 11 a.m. Monday, the Huntington area had seen about an inch of rainfall. Lewis said she expects by the time the rain stops tomorrow the area will see anywhere from an inch-and-a-half to two-and-a-half inches of rain.
“We're definitely gonna have showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing throughout the day (Monday) and into the evening hours,” she said. “Probably about 4 or 5 p.m. those things should start to (slow down), if not a little bit earlier.”
Some smaller showers are expected to return Tuesday, but Wednesday morning and afternoon should be dry. Rain is expected to return Wednesday night and into Thursday, with an expectation of strong to severe showers and storms bringing heavy rain.
Lewis said the NWS is not expecting results like Huntington saw in May when flooding devastated the Southside and Enslow Park neighborhoods of Huntington, as well as the southern portion of Cabell County.
“We are expecting more localized (flooding, maybe in) some of our more problem prone spots, low lying areas, maybe some minor flooding along the creeks,” she said. “But I don't suspect we're gonna have anything like what we had there in May when that area of Huntington was flooded really bad.”
While the storm system brought with it a much needed drop in temperatures to the 70-degree-area, Lewis said Tuesday’s high will return to the mid-80s and by Wednesday residents should expect temperatures to be in the low 90s -- but feel like the temperature is in the 100s -- before the next storm system moves in Wednesday evening.