ASHLAND — In 2022, Ashland hosted 800 activities and events — a big jump compared to 300 activities and events hosted in 2021.
From “Blue Tacoma” singer Russell Dickerson playing a free concert at the Riverfront on Independence Day to seven annual festivals to 40 farmer’s markets, Ashland’s tourism and community involvement grew in 2022.
Local officials thank local businesses, citizen creators, private organizations, nonprofits and volunteers for that growth.
Events had more turnout overall too. One concert at the Riverfront by Zach Bryan saw over 10,000 people.
“Be back soon Ashland. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Bryan tweeted after the show.
Notably, Central Park added a sensory garden and an inclusive playground this year as well. The Port of Ashland had three boats dock there: the LTS 325 Memorial, the Belle of Cincinnati and the Katie H Stenwheel.
Events like the Makers Market help promote local creators and artisans.
Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit Ashland, KY, said they are hoping to put together Ashland’s first film festival and want to have just as many or more events in 2023.
“We will have a couple of challenges to overcome. There’s going to be some road improvements on our main road that is in downtown, we’ll have to work around that but we’re not going to let that stop us,” Clark said.
“We really want to have something for our locals to do every weekend. We want people to come downtown and enjoy our local restaurants and our local shops,” Clark said. “We want people to come here and see what we have to offer and then of course, if people are visiting from out of town, we want to give them something to do as well.”
