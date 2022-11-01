Cicero Fain signs copies of his book, "Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story" as Marshall University kicks off its three-year Higher Learning Commission Quality Initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As part of its Higher Learning Commission’s Quality Initiative, Marshall University will present a slideshow and panel discussion on “Exploring Major Themes presented in Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Cicero Fain III, Ph.D., is a visiting diversity scholar at Marshall and the author of the book, which was chosen by the initiative’s book selection committee as the fall title for campus-wide reading. He will lead a group of panelists in the discussion.
As a fourth generation Black resident of Huntington, Fain highlights the historical contributions of other Black residents to the rise of Huntington as the industrial manufacturing and Black socio-cultural epicenter of the Tri-State region during the late 19th and 20th centuries.
The presentation is part of the quality initiative’s overall first-year theme, Complexities of Identity.
Tuesday’s discussion will be held in Drinko Library, room 349.
