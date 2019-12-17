HUNTINGTON – Authorities are investigating a suspicious, possibly explosive, device in the 100 block of West 8th Avenue in Huntington after receiving a call Tuesday morning.
“We sent officers to go an examine it, and they got as close as they felt comfortable getting and felt that we should take precautions and evacuate the area,” said Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell. “We are going house to house to evacuate the immediate area and block off the streets until we can actually determine what we have and if it is actually dangerous.”
Cornwell said they have contacted the West Virginia State Police Explosive Response Team to check out the device, which was placed on the west side of the Swell’s Auto Body building, which is located in the former Yellow Cab garage.
“I’ve been told it looks like red sticks marked 'Dynamite,' ” Cornwell said. “It looked real enough that we felt we should take precautions.”
Cornwell said the Huntington Police Department’s general protocols in this type of situation are to stay away from explosive devices.
“We don’t have a bomb squad that’s trained or equipped, so that is why we rely on the State Police,” Cornwell said. “They have experts who can deal with this sort of thing.”
Cornwell said the investigation is currently ongoing, and he had no other details to release at this time.