The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NA Poster-8.5x11-NON-Editable.jpg

The Banff Mountain Film Festival takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Tickets are $15.

 Courtesy of Christian Pondella

HUNTINGTON —  The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure back to Huntington at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as part of the Marshall Artists Series.

The film event begins 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, Dec. 2. The start time was changed to 7 p.m. due to the Huntington Christmas Parade also starting at 7 p.m.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you