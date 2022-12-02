HUNTINGTON — The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure back to Huntington at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
The film event begins 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, Dec. 2. The start time was changed to 7 p.m. due to the Huntington Christmas Parade also starting at 7 p.m.
Created in 1976, the Banff Mountain Film Festival started with a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts who gathered together, and conceived collections of short films centered on the theme of mountaineering adventure. Today, these films are used for one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals. Hitting about 550 communities and over 40 countries across the globe, this renowned film festival celebrates achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
From over 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are selected to play in theaters around the world.
The 2020/2021 World Tour helps audiences travel to remote vistas, analyze topical environmental issues and brings them up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is sponsored by Encova Insurance, Dixon Law Office and Where Connie Cares. Other sponsors include iHeart Radio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Keith-Albee Theatre beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
