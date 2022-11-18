The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike soon will be under renovation, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice. The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved the plans at its meeting Wednesday.

The travel plazas will closed beginning Feb. 1, 2023, for demolition and site redevelopment to begin. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up. The Morton Travel Plaza near Burnwell will remain open until renovations to that facility begin in 2025.

