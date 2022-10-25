The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The holiday movie “Christmas At The Greenbrier” was filmed over the summer at The Greenbrier luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Guests who stay overnight at the Greenbrier between Nov. 4 and when the movie premiers Thanksgiving Day on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation will have the opportunity to watch the film twice daily at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Greenbrier theater.

