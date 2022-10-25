The holiday movie “Christmas At The Greenbrier” was filmed over the summer at The Greenbrier luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Guests who stay overnight at The Greenbrier between Nov. 4 and when the movie premiers Thanksgiving Day on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation will have the opportunity to watch the film twice daily at 2 and 7 p.m. in The Greenbrier theater.
The movie stars Emmy nominated actress Alicia Leigh Willis, who plays a widowed mother named Abby, and Josh Murray, who plays a former professional football player named Ben.
In the movie, the two, who dated previously but ended their relationship when Ben’s career turned pro, unexpectedly reunite during a stay at The Greenbrier and spend time together enjoying the magical holiday activities the resort has to offer.
Abby is hesitant as she has not dated anyone since her husband died and wants to protect her son Carter from another heartbreak. This forces Ben to do some soul searching to discover where his priorities lie -- his career or true love.
Visitors to the resort can actually do the activities Ben and Abby do in the movie, like attend a tree lighting, ice skate, go for a sleigh ride, visit the candy maker and have dinner in the dining room. A full schedule of this year’s holiday events is available on The Greenbrier website.
Cam Huffman, director of public relations at The Greenbrier, said that filming was a “pretty involved process.”
“The main challenge I think was transforming The Greenbrier into Christmas in July,” Huffman said. “All of our decorations that we put out every Christmas, it usually takes two or three weeks just to get those decorations out for actual Christmas.”
The decorating team would complete a few areas at a time, they would finish all the filming in those spaces, and then take the decorations down. Each set was decorated about a week in advance so both production could approve it and the Greenbrier could make sure the space was representative of its high standards.
“I think our guests really enjoyed it. We saw a lot of them stop to take Christmas pictures or maybe get a picture for their Christmas card. And they’d stop and watch the filming when they could,” he said. “I think everybody had a lot of fun with it.”
Jennifer Philips, an executive at Fox Nation, visited the resort on a vacation with some of her friends.
“(She) fell in love with The Greenbrier and thought that it would be a perfect spot for a movie,” he said. “She approached us about it and a few months later, we had an agreement in place and were ready to film in July.”
The resort hopes this film will bring more tourists to The Greenbrier and all of West Virginia in the coming years.
“Christmas is such a unique time here. A lot of people have holiday traditions that they want to spend with their families, but more and more people seem to be doing destination things for Christmas, and we’ve seen our crowds grow over the years,” he said.
This movie will stream nationwide, so a lot of viewers may see The Greenbrier for the first time on screen.
“We hope the movie will get the message out to people of what there is to offer here during the Christmas season and that more people will come visit.”
Fox Nation is a direct-to-consumer, on-demand streaming service. Beginning Nov. 29, Fox Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 50% off all one- and two-year subscriptions with the code “HOLIDAY.”
“Christmas At The Greenbrier” is one of five original holiday movies coming to the platform in November.
