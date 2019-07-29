This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
IRONTON, Ohio — Thirty-eight years after being killed and tossed into a cistern to be forgotten, Louise Virginia Peterson Flesher — known for decades as “Belle in the Well” — has finally regained her identity, thanks to evolving forensic science technology and Lawrence County authorities’ never-wavering goal of solving the case.
But while authorities have partially solved the mystery, they still have a long way to go in discovering who killed her and why.
Peterson, born in 1915 in Fair View, West Virginia, was finally identified this year after her daughter was located in February, allowing for DNA testing to confirm their relationship early this month, authorities said during a press conference Monday.
“Belle in the Well,” also known as the Chesapeake Jane Doe, is the name given to the woman found in a cistern, a watertight receptacle for holding liquids, south of the Dobbstown area along McKinney Creek and Greasy Ridge in Windsor Township in Lawrence County on April 22, 1981. Her body was likely in the cistern for no more than two years before she was found.
“Belle” had been weighed down by a cinder block tied to a rope around her neck. An autopsy determined she had died from strangulation, not from drowning, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless previously said.
She was found wearing a pair of gray flannel pants and a lightweight shirt under a gray pullover, along with a red cable-nit cardigan sweater, with rubber bands on her wrists.
Authorities found in her possession a key to a locker at the 5th Avenue Greyhound terminal in Huntington, a bus ticket, a pay stub and a Jerry Falwell commemorative coin. None of those leads had been helpful in identifying the woman.
For 38 years, she remained unidentified. The case was pushed back into the spotlight in May 2018 when then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Benjamin Mack unveiled a new forensic facial reconstruction of the woman. A little over a year later, they were able to get a positive DNA identification by matching a sample of the woman’s DNA with DNA samples from her family members.
Colleen Fitzpatrick, of the DNA Doe project, said Monday this was a difficult case to solve because of the low quality of DNA and genealogy because her DNA indicated "Belle" came from a highly intermarried community.
In 2012, the case was pushed into the spotlight with pleas by Lawrence County officials for family to come forward.
At the time, Lawless told the Herald-Dispatch the skull had been sent off in 2011 for the facial recognition process to begin. At the time he had guessed she might have been from outside of the area.
Early in the investigation, authorities believed she could have been a victim of a Charleston area motorcycle group since she had elastic bands around her wrists similar to what some motorcyclists wear to keep clothing from flapping.
Calls poured in from across the Tri-State and even as far away as Texas and Florida from citizens hoping they had found their missing loved one.
Peterson’s name actually came up first in March 2018, but investigators thought she was too old and moved on. A new match appeared on a family genealogy website in Jan. 31, but it was unrelated to West Virginia.
Peterson has three daughters, one deceased and two living in Wyoming. Her husband, Donald Flesher, died in Belpre, Ohio, in 1992. The youngest daughter is who authorities used to identify the woman, according to investigators.
Several local and national projects helped in the case including the coroner’s office, sheriff department and prosecutor’s office in Lawrence County, as well as Elizabeth Murray, a forensic anthropologist from Mount St. Joseph University and several individuals from the DNA DOE Project.
The DNA Doe Project is an initiative that uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does across the country. Its investigators estimated Monday that 10,000 hours and thousands of dollars was put into the project that took about 14 months to finally solve.
