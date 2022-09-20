In this con, scammers pose as tech support employees of well-known computer companies and hassle victims into paying for their “support.” A tech support rep calls and offers to fix a computer bug that you have not even noticed, or a popup warning appears on the screen instructing you to dial a number for help.
How this scam works
A call comes through on the caller ID or a popup on the computer screen from someone claiming to be with tech support from a well-known software company. These companies often include Microsoft, Comcast, Norton and Dell. The caller creates a sense of urgency that your computer is sending error messages, they have detected a virus, or it is about to crash and cause a massive loss of data.
Rest assured. The tech support employee can fix the problem — but only if they are allowed to remote access the troubled machine. Once access is granted, the caller will often run a “scan” and claim the computer is infected with viruses. The offer is made to fix and repair the machine for a fee.
That may not be the end of the scam. If you allow remote access, malware may be installed on your machine. Malware often scans files in search of personal information, which scammers then use to commit identity theft.
Tips for spotting this scam
Never give control of your computer to a third party. Unless you are certain it is the representative of a computer support team with whom you initiated contact, do not allow access to your computer. Legitimate tech support companies do not make unsolicited phone calls. A popular way for thieves to get in touch with victims is through cold calls. The callers often claim to be from a tech company. Scammers do and they can spoof official looking phone numbers, so do not trust Caller ID.
Look out for warning screens. Nearly half of tech support scams begin with an alert on the victim’s computer screen. This pop-up will have a phone number to call for help. Instead, disconnect from the internet and wi-fi connection by shutting off the device and restart it with an antiviral scan.
Be wary of sponsored links. When searching online for tech support, look out for sponsored ads at the top of the results list. Many of these links lead to businesses that scam consumers.
Avoid clicking on links in unfamiliar emails. Scammers use email to reach a large number of potential victims. These messages point consumers to scam websites that launch pop-ups with the fake warnings and phone numbers.
If you are a victim of a tech-support scam
Contact your bank immediately to report the incident and describe exactly what happened.
Take the laptop, tablet, mobile device, or computer that was infected to a trusted local business (
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.