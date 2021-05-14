HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s new Bill Noe Flight School is hosting an open house for prospective students on Saturday, May 15, at Yeager Airport in Charleston.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will be able to take a close-up look at Marshall’s new training aircraft and see the facilities under construction, while learning more about how they can earn a bachelor’s degree and prepare for a career in aviation.
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert and the university’s Executive Aviation Specialist Bill Noe and Chief Flight Instructor Bryan Branham will meet students and answer questions. A limited number of attendees will be chosen to take a ride in one of the Marshall planes.
Admissions staff will be on hand to provide information about the application process. Light refreshments will be served.
The flight school is set to open for the fall 2021 semester. Students will earn a Commercial Pilot: Fixed Wing bachelor of science degree. The ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.
When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.