MILTON — Blenko Glass released a new color to its lineup: spring crocus, named after a flower significant to the lives and culture of Appalachia.
At the start of each year Blenko closely analyzes color trends and takes a look at its historic color catalog to freshen up the palette.
“Though the species of crocus flower native to the region is pale yellow in color, there is no surer sign of Spring’s arrival in the hills and hollers than purple splashes of crocus flowers along the forest’s edge, reminders of the Irish roots of many who live here today,” reads the Blenko website.
To make room for this new color, it will retire Citrine and Charcoal from the current lineup.
There is also a new special edition version of the ionic 384 Water Bottle called “dart frog” available in two colors: citrine and coral.
According to the description, these dart frog water bottles are crafted from a cobalt gather of glass covered in white frit and slightly swirled, then covered in citrine or coral and finished like normal.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.