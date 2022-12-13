MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. will host a photo and art contest as part of its seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14.
To enter the contest, email a high-quality photo of an original work featuring the famous 384 Water Bottle to art@blenko.com with the subject line "2023 Water Bottle Contest Entry." The original work can be a painting, fabric art, mosaic or any other visual medium.
Submissions must be received by Jan. 6 to be considered. Participants may submit up to three entries. Previous winners are welcome to join but are not eligible to win. The winning entry will be produced as a full color postcard crediting the artist. The winner will also receive a $100 Blenko Glass gift card.
Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and scored based on the following criteria: originality, creativity, use of the 384 Water Bottle and quality of the digital photo/scan/image of the work.
All photo submissions will be visible online on the PollUnit page starting Monday, Jan. 17. Once submissions are visible, online voters will be allotted six "dots" to vote with.
The 384 Water Bottle is an 85-year-old design. It comes in two sizes, 16 and 36 ounces, and nine colors.
