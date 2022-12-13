The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. will host a photo and art contest as part of its seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14.

To enter the contest, email a high-quality photo of an original work featuring the famous 384 Water Bottle to art@blenko.com with the subject line "2023 Water Bottle Contest Entry." The original work can be a painting, fabric art, mosaic or any other visual medium.

