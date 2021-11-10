CHARLESTON — A new state board approved West Virginia’s first three charter schools on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board approved brick-and-mortar schools in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, in Jefferson County and in Nitro along the Kanawha-Putnam county border, news outlets reported.
The Nitro and Jefferson County programs would be run by a company called Accel Schools. The Cheat Lake school would be run by West Virginia Academy, whose president, John Treu, is a West Virginia University assistant professor of accounting.
A decision on applications for three virtual statewide charter schools remains pending. State law allows for two such schools.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill in 2019 that allows for the creation of charter schools. Legislation approved earlier this year created the new state-level charter board, whose members were appointed by Justice.
