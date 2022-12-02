HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory Thursday night through at least Sunday for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville.
“Customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations,” the advisory alert stated.
The advisory follows scheduled maintenance at the Huntington Water Treatment Plant, according to the water company.
“Maintenance has been completed and service should return shortly for customers who have been impacted. Customers will be notified of the advisory by the American Water emergency notification system,” the advisory said.
The company added that once service is restored, affected customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice.
“Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use,” the advisory said.
West Virginia American Water also recommends throwing away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water; keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking; provide pets with boiled water after cooling; do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; and to boil water to treat minor injuries.
The water company added that most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
“Once the system recovers, West Virginia American Water will be collecting additional water quality samples in the area of the outage, which require a minimum of 24 hours for analysis,” the advisory said. “Customers will be notified in the same manner once the analysis is complete and the advisory can be lifted.”
For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
