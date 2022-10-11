The unincorporated community of Booger Hole, West Virginia, in northern Clay County is featured in the new “USPS Great American Mail Race” board game from Big Potato Games.
In this lightly strategic board game, players are USPS postal workers on a mission to deliver as much mail as possible to some of the best-named towns in America. Each player must plan their mail route and be on the lookout for rival carriers who might take their mail.
The game is packed with nostalgia and postal flair, including officially licensed USPS logos and artwork, a replica mail collection box stamper and 13 official methods of transportation, from the pony express to a hot-air balloon, and even a rocket.
Booger Hole was named for the “boogey man” when several unexplained (and still unsolved) murders happened there during the early 1900s.
Other towns on the game board are Jackpot, Nevada, and Whynot, North Carolina. The game is available now at Target.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.