The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The unincorporated community of Booger Hole, West Virginia, in northern Clay County is featured in the new “USPS Great American Mail Race” board game from Big Potato Games.

In this lightly strategic board game, players are USPS postal workers on a mission to deliver as much mail as possible to some of the best-named towns in America. Each player must plan their mail route and be on the lookout for rival carriers who might take their mail.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you