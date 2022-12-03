WHEELING -- Huntington knew all about Parkersburg South’s high-powered offense coming to Saturday’s Class AAA Championship.
The Highlanders made sure the Patriots knew about their high-powered defense after Saturday, too.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
WHEELING -- Huntington knew all about Parkersburg South’s high-powered offense coming to Saturday’s Class AAA Championship.
The Highlanders made sure the Patriots knew about their high-powered defense after Saturday, too.
Huntington limited Parkersburg South’s big plays and expanded the lead in the second half, earning the school’s first championship in a 28-3 win over the Patriots at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Huntington (13-1) led 7-3 at the half and the game stayed there until Zah Jackson broke a 77-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to two scores with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
From there, the Highlanders took over, getting a pair of fourth quarter scoring runs from D’Edrick Graves and a forced fumble by Jordan Price to cap the performance.
Graves, who finished with three touchdowns in the win, caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Gavin Lochow with 18 seconds left in the first half to give the Highlanders a 7-3 lead at the break.
The score came after a turnover from Parkersburg South, who had four in the contest.
Check back later for more from the game.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.