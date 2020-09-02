HUNTINGTON – While an Ona man shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend ion his Barboursville porch in 2018, the shooting was not criminal, a Cabell jury ruled Wednesday.
Armel Kent Stutler, 67, was found not guilty on one count indictment charging him with murder in the Oct. 23, 2018, shooting death of Philip Boggs, 70, at Boggs' home in the 5200 block of Health Creek Road outside of Barboursville.
Both sides agreed Stutler shot and killed Boggs after arriving at Boggs’ home, but how it got to the point of homicide is disputed.
Defense attorney Abe Saad said Stutler killed Boggs after he was attacked and choked, but prosecutors said Boggs was killed without provocation. Although acquitted of the charge, Saad said his client would be haunted by his actions for the rest of his life.
“It was emotional because when you know the person next to you is not-guilty (…) you feel extra weight and pressure upon you,” he said.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said Stutler killed Boggs as soon as he arrived at the home out of rage with the belief Boggs had switched Stutler's mother's power of attorney out of his name and was stealing her money.
“I am disappointed for Mr. Boggs’ family, but I understand and respect the jury’s decision,” he said. “I said in my closing argument that the facts were pretty straight forward in this case and it was for the jury to decide (…), but I think it’s a clear on the verdict it was self-defense.”
Saad said Stutler had believed Boggs was taking money from his mother for over a year and was attempting to retrieve his mother from Boggs' home that day to take her to an appointment with an attorney to remedy the issue by placing the power of attorney back in his name.
It would be difficult to prove the shooting was premeditated, Fincham said, so the state did not seek a first-degree murder conviction. The jury weighed three charges instead: second.-degree murder and voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.
The jury could have also found him not guilty. Saad said it was the state's duty to prove the defendant did not act in self-defense, not his.
"They have to prove themselves right, and they can't," he said.
West Virginia State Trooper S. D. Brody, the state's only witness, testified Stutler was taken into custody without incident after he reported the shooting to Cabell County 911
Saad said on the 911 call Stutler was hear crying and said he did not want to shoot Boggs, but had to in order to save his life. The call was not played at the trial, but was made available for the jury to listen to it during deliberations. He thinks listening to the tape is what completed his argument for acquittal.
"There's no greater testimony then listening to it in the heat right when it happened," Saad said.
The firearm and banking records from Stutler's mother's account were found in his vehicle.
Fincham objected to much of the defense's case, which painted Boggs as an aggressive and unethical person because Boggs is not able to defend himself in court because of Stutler's actions, he said.
Teresa Smith who worked for First State Bank at the time of the shooting, testified Stutler's mother had started withdrawing large sums of money from her account around 2016 or 2017. She had conversations with Stutler about his concerns for his mother and estimated the bank account was drained of about $20,000.
Stutler's reactions showed concerned, not anger, she said, and Boggs was "pushy", loud and she even had to kick him out of the bank at one point because he was aggressive.
Fincham said the banking records were unreliable because First State Bank had been shut down recently due to financial issues. He questioned why the bank didn't report suspicious activity with the account if they thought something illegal was occurring. First State Bank was sold to MVB Bank earlier this year.
Fincham said the men had fought for months over control of the women and it boiled over on the day Boggs was killed.
Before going to Boggs' home, he had gone to his mother's house to retrieve her. She was not there, but had left a note saying where she was. Boggs had been minding his own business at his home, where Stutler knew he was not welcome, Fincham said.
He questioned why Stutler's wife, Rita, told him not to take his gun when he called to ask his wife if he should get his mother. Rita Stutler said it was not because she was afraid Stutler would use it, but that Boggs would steal it and kill her husband.
She testified her husband started carrying a gun around 2007 to protect his business and they both knew Boggs had history of aggression.
Brody was the first to arrive at the scene and found Boggs alive on the porch, but shot in the chest and hip. His attempt at first aid was unsuccessful.
Brody had said the porch was undisturbed when he arrived. However, Saad presented photos of the porch which show a ghost Halloween decor tipped over and a sheet from the ghost tangled around the victim's foot, which would imply a struggle happened, Saad said.
The white sheet might have been a sheet used by EMS to cover the body, Brody later testified.
Stutler's mother, who has since been diagnosed with dementia and did not testify at trial, gave several stories when interviewed by Brody. She said Stutler murdered Boggs after he arrived at the home and banged on the door loudly on the door before Boggs answered and a fight ensued. She later said Boggs had been the aggressor. Saad said the mother's statements did not contradict each other.
Brody said Stutler also gave several explanations for the shooting, first saying he murdered Boggs before stating it was self-defense.
In another story, he said Boggs slapped and choked him while bending him over a banister on the front porch, which stands about 9 feet off the ground. Stutler then said Boggs was killed after he said he would kill Stutler.
At one point Stutler said there was a break in the fighting. Fincham asked why he didn't leave during that lull if he was in fear of his life.
"This man didn't have to die, no matter what else may or may not been true about Philip Boggs, that is a fact," he said.
Fincham said the projection of the bullets and there not being any gun powder residue on the victim made his case of there not being a struggle stronger.
Saad questioned why no ballistics expert or medical examiner testified to give more details about the shooting.
"Maybe they didn't bring them because they weren't going to say what they wanted them to," he said. "We don't know."
Photos taken of Stutler at Western Regional Jail show bruising on his neck, arms and ear, from which he was also bleeding, but prosecutors said that could have come from his arrest because he had to get on the ground on a gravel lot when Brody arrived at the scene.
"How hard to do you have to get hit in the ear to be bleeding from your ear," Saad said.
Saad said no one testified that they saw Stutler angry about the situation. Assuming he had malice just because he possessed a gun ignores his injuries and other evidence, he said.
Saad questioned why his client would have taken the time to back his vehicle in to the driveway if he was storming with anger that day.
Fincham said Stutler's hatred of the victim was made clear throughout the trial to show it had been a second-degree murder.
"That animosity, that hatred, is evident," he said. "Even if it wasn't, you heard the judge, you shoot a man and it's clear there is some malice there."
Stutler is disabled and walks with a limp, Saad said, and the victim weighed 70 pounds more than him. Why he would pick a fight in that situation, he asked.
The defense also called to the stand Wednesday three women, former clients of Stutler, who characterized him as a kind, caring and hardworking man. One said the day before the shooting Stutler was concerned for the well-being of his mother, but not mad.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard released Stutler from home confinement after he was acquitted.