HUNTINGTON — A jury has found a Marshall University football player not guilty of strangulation and not guilty of domestic battery.
The verdict was announced Wednesday evening at a courtroom in Huntington.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 23, a redshirt senior safety for Marshall, was being tried on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault after he was charged Oct. 23, 2019, when several people witnessed an altercation between him and a woman in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Huntington.
A spokesperson with the Marshall University Athletics Department confirmed Drayton, who has not played in any games since the charges were filed last year, would be available for the Sept. 19 game against Appalachian State.
“We are pleased that due process was served and that the legal system found Brandon Drayton innocent,” the spokesperson said. “Brandon, the football program and the Athletics Department are eager to move forward and put this behind us. We will have no further comment.”
During opening statements Wednesday, assistant prosecutors Ken Bannon and Kent Bryson said Drayton was enraged that the woman had been speaking with his teammates, although they had broken up.
Defense attorneys Rich Weston and Connor Robertson said Drayton should have been less of a jerk, more of a gentleman and treated the woman with more respect that day, but that did not mean he committed a crime.
Strangulation calls for bodily injury or loss of consciousness to occur via choking. Bodily injury is defined as a substantial physical pain, illness or any impairment of physical condition. Photos shown of the woman in court Wednesday showed redness and bruising above, on and below her collarbone and neck, but she testified she doesn’t remember how the marks were made.
Weston said no evidence was presented that she had been choked or that her blood- or airflow had been restricted. The woman gave at least three statements that were inconsistent with one another. In one of those statements, she said Drayton did not strangle her and that she was only told by the investigators that he had.
Marshall volleyball player Joelle Coutler came forward after seeing news reports about the incident and said it happened nothing like what was reported. She had just seen Drayton holding the phone over his head while stiff-arming the woman with his other hand.
“But yet we are here today and they are telling you they are going to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Weston said. “That is reasonable doubt right there.”
Bryson said all five witnesses who testified Wednesday said the woman was subjected to some form of unwanted contact.
“Just ask yourself who caused these injuries. How did these injuries occur?” he said. “We believe the answer is going to be by Mr. Drayton’s actions.”
Bannon said the inconsistent statements could be because the woman was in a calmer state when giving another statement a couple days later when she said Drayton had choked her.
The incident started when Drayton and the woman met in the restaurant parking lot to discuss a rumor he heard about her talking to at least one of his teammates romantically.
The woman said Drayton was upset that day, had threatened to throw her possessions out of his apartment and said she would have to answer for whatever she had done.
While they were in her vehicle, text messages from the person popped up on a screen in the car.
She told investigators he threw coffee out of her car and ripped her cellphone out of her hand aggressively while taunting and yelling at her. In her initial statement, she had said he was mad and he said if she was a guy he would beat her.
He got out of the car with her phone and started reading the messages while he held the phone over his head, holding her back with his other hand, Weston said, which could explain bruising on her collarbone area.
She testified he put his hands on her without her permission, but she didn’t remember to what extent.
He eventually tossed the phone in the garbage can.
She testified Wednesday that she does not remember a point in which she couldn’t breathe or that she felt like she was going to pass out.
“It seems like they saw a red mark and they made an assumption,” Weston said.
Hannah Spurlock witnessed at least some of the incident while waiting for food at the restaurant. Spurlock testified she got out of her car to help and saw Drayton physically touching the woman in an aggressive way.
Drayton was attempting to pull and push the woman from the trash can, Spurlock said.
She didn’t see what happened prior to the phone being thrown in the trash and did not see Drayton strangle the woman, she testified. Other witnesses — including the woman — said physical contact between the two had ended after the phone was thrown in the trash, Robertson said.
Lt. James Parker, an officer with the Marshall University Police Department, was in the drive-thru ordering food when he witnessed some of the incident. He said he saw Drayton’s hands near the woman’s neck before he walked to a nearby garbage can, in which he threw the phone.
Drayton was pacing between their vehicles and the trash can while making a lot of hand motions and yelling, which Parker testified had made him assume the defendant was the aggressor in the incident, he said, but Drayton declined to give police a statement.
Marshall Police Sgt. Scott Ballou arrived on scene and said the woman said she had been grabbed by Drayton. The redness in her neck area could be consistent with domestic violence, he testified.
Robertson said Ballou didn’t witness the incident himself and that him seeing the marks on her body did not mean violence had occurred. Bryson said it did show that some type of bodily contact had occurred.
The woman was crying, shaking and seemed very upset when giving her initial statement, Parker said. It’s not uncommon for a victim to be questioned at a later time when they are calm, and it is typical that the second statement would have more detail.
The woman said she was not scared of Drayton after the incident and they had even met in person since the incident took place. The woman said it was never her intent to press charges.
If the woman did not want to seek justice, why did she and her family spend all day in the courthouse watching the trial, Bannon asked
“She knows that truth is important. She knows right is important. She knows justice is important,” he said.
Prior to the start of the trial, a juror reported the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19 at their job and was excused from duty Wednesday. Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard said the person did not have any symptoms of the virus.
This is a developing story and will be updated.