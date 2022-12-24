PEDRO, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm.
Blake Rodgers, 22, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died after an electrical contact incident that occurred just outside Pedro, in Lawrence County, Ohio, at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the utility. No additional details of the incident were made available.
“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” the utility posted on social media. “The safety of our field workers is always our number one priority, especially when working in such hazardous conditions.”
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is being assisted by cooperative and contract crews to help with ongoing power restoration efforts. As of Saturday morning, it had 590 members without power, with a large percentage of those in the Athens, Meigs and Albany areas.
