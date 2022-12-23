RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was involved in a fatal accident Friday, the utility said.
In a social media post Friday night, Buckeye Rural in Gallia County, Ohio, said the employee was working to restore power to members that had gone out overnight due to the high winds that accompanied a winter storm.
“We are devastated by this loss and ask for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and our team as we cope with this unthinkable tragedy,” a social media post read.
The utility got help from contract crews to help with remaining power restoration efforts, according to the post.
Buckeye provides electric service to more than 18,821 consumers in parts of nine counties: Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
No further details regarding the incident were shared Friday night and it was unclear in what area the crew member was working.
